Embiid (knee) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Embiid was initially listed as doubtful for Thursday's game but was bumped to questionable after going through shootaround, and now, he has been cleared to play. This is the first half of a back-to-back set, and given Embiid's history with his knees, fantasy managers can expect him to sit out Friday's matchup in Milwaukee. In his only appearance since Nov. 8, Embiid posted 18 points (6-14 FG), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during a 142-134 loss to Atlanta.