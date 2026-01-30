Embiid finished Thursday's 113-111 win over the Kings with 37 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal over 36 minutes per game.

Embiid scored 10 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the 76ers crawl back from an 11-point deficit, and he was credited with the assist on Tyrese Maxey's game-winning layup. Embiid continues to manage a lingering knee injury that will likely keep him off the floor for one game of back-to-back sets, but the 2023-24 MVP has been phenomenal when he does play, especially since the new year. He has scored at least 29 points in six consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 33.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 threes over 35.6 minutes per game while connecting on 54.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.