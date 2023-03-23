Embiid is likely to play in Friday's game against Golden State due to mild right calf tightness, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's blowout of the Bulls due to the "score differential" as the 76ers led 76-48 at the break. However, the team revealed after the contest that Embiid was dealing with right calf pain. Regardless, it would be a surprise if Embiid wasn't on the hardwood for tipoff Friday.