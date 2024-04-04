Embiid (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid is officially being listed as "questionable" on the injury report, but he was a full participant at shootaround and head coach Nick Nurse said he's expecting Joel to be out there. That said, the 76ers still want Embiid to get through his pregame routine before he's officially cleared, so he's essentially going to be a game-time decision.