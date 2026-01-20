Embiid posted 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during the 76ers' 113-104 win over the Pacers on Monday.

Embiid scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half and had 10 attempts at the charity stripe for a second consecutive game. The 2023-24 MVP appears to have hit his stride since missing extended time earlier in the season due to knee and ankle injuries. Since Jan. 1, Embiid has connected on 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 blocks over 32.5 minutes per game.