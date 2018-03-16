76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team with 29 points Thursday
Embiid posted 29 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 win over the Knicks.
Embiid got two early three-pointers to fall, which made the Knicks respect him on the perimeter a little bit more the rest of the way. He then went to work on the inside, shooting over 50 percent on the night when it was all said and done. Embiid is an offensive threat wherever he lines up on the court, and contributes in other categories as well.
