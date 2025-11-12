Embiid (knee) doesn't have structural issues in his right knee and is listed as day-to-day, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid didn't play in Tuesday's comeback win over the Celtics, but the fact that he doesn't have structural issues is a huge sign of relief for the franchise. The day-to-day status means Embiid might have a chance to return when the Sixers take on the Pistons on Friday, but his progress in the coming days will ultimately determine when he'll be ready to return to the court. Andre Drummond is expected to start at center until Embiid is ready to return to the lineup.