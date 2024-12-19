Embiid (sinus fracture) participated in Thursday's 5-on-5 practice and wore a face mask, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was set to be re-evaluated in one week from this past Monday due to a sinus fracture. While this likely means that the superstar big man will remain out for Friday's and Saturday's contests, it appears he is nearing a return to action. Until Embiid is able to suit up, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to receive increased playing time.