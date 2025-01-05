Embiid logged a game-high 28 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes of play during Saturday's win over the Nets.

The beleaguered big man has begun to find his footing after what was initially a shaky return from injury, as he paced all scorers and recorded his fourth double-double in his past 10 games in the blowout victory on the road. The well-rounded output on offense is certainly encouraging for Embiid, who's been looking like the MVP contender of years past over the past month. He'll look to build on his resurgence Monday against the Suns.