Embiid is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain.

Embiid registered 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Bulls. However, the big man won't suit up to face the reigning NBA champions on Sunday, as the 76ers will once again be depleted in the frontcourt. The absence of Embiid means Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will likely handle most of the minutes at center, with Dominick Barlow also seeing sizable playing time.