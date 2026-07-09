76ers' Johni Broome: Double-double in SL win

Broome closed with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Broome contributed across the board, highlighted by a game-high 13 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. The big man saw limited action at the NBA level as a rookie during the 2025-26 season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest across 11 appearances. He'll look to continue showcasing his interior presence as the Las Vegas Summer League rolls on.