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76ers' Johni Broome: Double-double in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Broome closed with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Broome contributed across the board, highlighted by a game-high 13 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. The big man saw limited action at the NBA level as a rookie during the 2025-26 season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest across 11 appearances. He'll look to continue showcasing his interior presence as the Las Vegas Summer League rolls on.

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