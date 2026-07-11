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76ers' Johni Broome: Double-doubles in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Broome generated 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 100-93 Summer League win over the Pacers in overtime.

Broome was productive from inside the arc and dropped 23 points, finishing second on the team in scoring. However, the big man struggled from downtown and is now shooting 2-for-12 from deep in two Las Vegas Summer League games. Still, he's recorded a double-double in both of those games, totaling 24 rebounds.

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