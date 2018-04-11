76ers' Markelle Fultz: Fine stat line during win
Fultz scored four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal during the 76ers' 121-113 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
Fultz wasn't much of a scoring threat Tuesday night but did have many other fine contributions during the win. The first pick of the 2017 NBA draft has played in 13 games so far and is averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds with one game left to play.
