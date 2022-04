Powell generated 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and three steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's loss to Rio Grande Valley in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Although Powell came off the bench in each of his five playoff appearances this year, he was a prolific scorer for the Blue Coats, and he led the team on the scoreboard Thursday. The 24-year-old averaged 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game this season.