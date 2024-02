Batum (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against New York, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Batum hasn't suited up since late January, but he resumed practicing before the All-Star break and has been cleared to return to game action as the 76ers resume play Thursday. Over 13 appearances in January, he averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.