Batum will return to a reserve role for Friday's game versus the Lakers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Batum will return to the bench, as Tobias Harris (ankle) is back in the starting lineup. The veteran has averaged 4.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.8 minutes in 15 games as a reserve this season.