Batum (hamstring) didn't attempt a field goal and recorded three rebounds and one assist in Thursday's 110-96 loss to the Knicks.

Batum hasn't been a high-usage player for years, but he was especially passive on the offensive end in his return from a nine-game absence due to a hamstring strain. He took on a 2.4 percent usage rate on the night, the lowest among all the 76ers' rotation players. Now that he's healthy again, Batum looks like he'll occupy a starting role at forward alongside Tobias Harris, but the former could end up settling into a 20-to-25-minute role and likely profiles only as a deep-league option. Batum can't be relied upon for consistent scoring, but he's an efficient perimeter shooter and is capable of contributing in both of the defensive categories.