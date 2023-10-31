Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin were traded from the Clippers to the 76ers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Batum struggled to generate much production off the bench for the Clippers early this season, and he averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over three appearances. However, he'll now attempt to carve out a role with the 76ers, who acquired several frontcourt options as part of Tuesday's move. In recent seasons, the 34-year-old hasn't seen his averages of 30-plus minutes per game that he saw earlier in his career, but it's possible he bounces back slightly after his role declined over the past two years.