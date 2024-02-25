Watch Now:

Batum will start Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Batum returned to action Thursday versus the Knicks after missing nine straight games heading into the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury. He started that contest but played just 18 minutes and was held scoreless. He was deemed available for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set Friday versus Cleveland, but he didn't start and wasn't used off the bench. While Batum is back in the starting lineup Sunday, his role may remain limited.

