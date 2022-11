Milton notched 29 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 victory over the Magic.

Milton and the Sixers beat up the Magic by an even wider margin Sunday, after beating them by eight points Friday. Milton's production was also much higher, and he drained 78 percent of his shots in the winning effort.