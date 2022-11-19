Milton chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Bucks.

Milton recorded a season-high 31 minutes due to the foot injury sustained by Tyrese Maxey, and he responded by delivering his best stat line of the entire campaign. Given the Sixers will play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Timberwolves, Milton might find himself in the starting unit if Maxey can't go, which would result in an increased role for the former SMU standout.