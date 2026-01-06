Watford is questionable for Wednesday's game against Washington due to a left adductor strain.

Watford sustained the strain during the Nov. 25 loss to the Magic and hasn't appeared since, though it sounds like he's on the verge of returning to action. It's unclear what kind of role he may have upon his eventual return, as it's likely Watford will face a minutes restriction right off the bat. His potential return could be bad news for the playing time of Dominick Barlow in the froncourt, though.