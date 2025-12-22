Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Trendon Watford: Remaining out vs. Nets
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Watford (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Watford, who hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a strained left adductor, can be considered week-to-week until the 76ers update his timeline for a return. Dominick Barlow (illness) should continue to benefit from a fantasy perspective.