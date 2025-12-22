default-cbs-image
Watford (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Watford, who hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a strained left adductor, can be considered week-to-week until the 76ers update his timeline for a return. Dominick Barlow (illness) should continue to benefit from a fantasy perspective.

