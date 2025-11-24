Watford logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Heat.

The fifth-year forward already has one triple-double this season in a start against the Raptors on Nov. 8, and Watford came within sniffing distance of another as he led the Sixers in assists on the afternoon while finishing second in points and boards. His court time and usage remain inconsistent, however, even with Joel Embiid (knee) and Kelly Oubre (knee) on the shelf. Watford had failed to score in double digits in six straight games coming into Sunday, and he'd posted a goose egg in 14 minutes against the Bucks on Thursday. Until he begins to string solid performances together, Watford will be little more than a cheap DFS option for fantasy purposes.