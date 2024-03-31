Share Video

Maxey (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report due to left hip tightness and will miss his first game since March 10. Cameron Payne will start in Maxey's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Thunder.

