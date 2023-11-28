Maxey accumulated 31 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 138-94 victory over the Lakers.

Maxey caught fire from deep in the first quarter, and the Lakers didn't find a way to stop his two-man game with Joel Embiid, allowing the star guard to pace the Sixers in scoring even when Embiid grabbed headlines of his own following the triple-double. Maxey has embraced the role of being the Sixers' second option on offense and is delivering a career-best year across most categories. This was his fifth game with at least 30 points, a feat that he accomplished seven times during the entire 2022-23 campaign.