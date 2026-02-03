Maxey amassed 29 points (9-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 128-113 win over the Clippers.

Maxey matched his best showing of the season beyond the arc with seven three-pointers during the decisive victory. He shot a solid 50 percent from the floor in the contest, bouncing back after an uncharacteristically low 18 points in his previous game versus the Pelicans.