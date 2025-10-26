Maxey had 28 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 42 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 victory over the Hornets.

With his 28 points tonight, Maxey set a new 76ers record for most points scored in the first two games of a season (68), topping Philadelphia legend Allen Iverson's 67. Maxey has been stellar thus far, posting averages of 34.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 41.6 minutes. He's helped the Sixers get off to a 2-0 start, and they'll aim to improve to 3-0 on the year when they host Orlando on Monday.