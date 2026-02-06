Edgecombe ended with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Lakers.

It was the third career double-double for the rookie, and his first since Nov. 20. Edgecombe is dealing with some predictable inconsistency for a 20-year-old getting his first look at the NBA, but the third overall pick in the 2025 Draft has drained at least one three-pointer in 10 straight games, averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.7 threes over that span.