Edgecombe had 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 115-102 victory over the Raptors.

Edgecombe was very efficient from the field and was two assists away from a double-double, showcasing his ability to both knock down shots and create plays for his teammates. In his last five appearances, Edgecombe is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.6 threes across 39.0 minutes.