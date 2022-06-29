Holiday was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Suns on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Holiday spent the early portion of last season with the Wizards before being traded to the Suns in February. Overall, he averaged 6.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes. The 25-year-old has proven to be a good three-point shooter (37.3 percent for his career) but hasn't had much of an opportunity to establish himself as a lead guard. It's possible that rebuilding teams will be interested in developing him more.