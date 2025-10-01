Alondes Williams: Not on camp roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was not listed on Washington's training camp roster, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Williams, who was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract back on Aug. 19, was a long shot to make the final roster. Presumably, Williams is now set up to join the Capital City Go-Go in the G League.
