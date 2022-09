Williams signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After going unselected during Thursday's draft, Williams was quickly picked up by the Nets on a two-way deal. The 6-foot-5 guard shined after transferring to Wake Forest last season, averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons.