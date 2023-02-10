Marjanovic was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Marjonvic's time with the Rockets has come to an end as the team announced they're waiving the veteran center. Marjanovic saw 4.2 minutes a game in 17 games with Houston. With the center's release, the Rockets will likely finish out the remainder of the 2023 season with Usman Garuba relieving Alperen Sengun.
