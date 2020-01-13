Sampson recorded 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Saturday's win over South Bay.

Saturday's marvelous shooting performance marked a new season-high for the guard, as Sampson lead the Vipers with 27 points while knocking down five threes. The 6-5, LSU product is now averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing this season with Rio Grande Valley.