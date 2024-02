Portis racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 123-85 victory over Charlotte.

Portis continues to make a huge impact off the bench for the Bucks, and this was his eighth consecutive game with double-digit points. Over that eight-game stretch, Portis is averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 blocks per contest. Those numbers are good enough to make him valuable in all fantasy formats despite his bench role.