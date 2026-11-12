Burries finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Lakers.

Burries had a quiet night offensively but contributed on the defensive end with a pair of steals. The rookie has shown flashes of his two-way potential, though his scoring has been inconsistent. With Milwaukee in rebuilding mode, Burries should continue to see meaningful minutes, but he remains a deeper-league option for now, particularly for those needing steals and rebounds from the guard position.