Burries logged 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Pistons.

Burries dropped his third game of at least 20 points in his past six appearances, continuing to push his claim as a must-roster player. While there have been some duds sprinkled in, Burries has mostly found his feet in recent times, putting up top 100 value over the past two weeks. In seven games during that span, he has averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per contest.