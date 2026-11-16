Burries had 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Hawks.

The rookie point guard had scored just 14 total points over the prior three games, but Burries bounced back with a solid performance. He's drained at least one three-pointer in six straight contests, but overall his shooting remains the weakest part of his game. Since moving into the starting lineup at the beginning of November, Burries is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.0 threes while shooting just 38.4 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.