Burries ended Saturday's 119-111 win over the Thunder with 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Burries' performance was his ability to contribute across multiple categories without turning the ball over. The rookie guard also showed a willingness to attack the basket, earning nine trips to the charity stripe, and he impressed with his aggressiveness on the glass and elite playmaking numbers. Burries' well-rounded production makes him an appealing fantasy option whenever he's entrusted with this type of workload. Logging more than 20 minutes in eight straight games suggests he's locked down a rotation spot, and that should make him a player to keep close tabs on if his opportunities increase.