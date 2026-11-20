Burries accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Burries has recorded multiple steals in four of his last five appearances, adding defensive value to his growing offensive role. He's attempted at least nine shots in three straight games, suggesting increased confidence and opportunity. However, inconsistent efficiency and Milwaukee's crowded backcourt could limit his fantasy ceiling.