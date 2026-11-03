Burries notched nine points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie made his first NBA start and immediately received a substantial offensive workload, although he struggled with his efficiency. Burries' nine rebounds were encouraging for a guard, and his 15 field-goal attempts suggest Milwaukee is willing to give him opportunities to develop. His role bears monitoring, but the inconsistent shooting makes him a risky fantasy option.