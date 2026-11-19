Burries registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami.

Burries has scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, showing improved offensive consistency after a slow start to November. The rookie has averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists across nine starts, while his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress. His steady playing time and strong rebounding from the guard position make him an appealing option in deeper fantasy formats.