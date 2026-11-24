Burries amassed 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win over the Raptors.

Burries was Milwaukee's most productive reserve and finished with a game-high plus-20 rating, providing an impressive display of his all-around potential. The rookie played seven more minutes than starting guard Ryan Rollins, and his ability to contribute without needing considerable shot volume should help him carve out a meaningful role alongside Tyler Herro. Burries is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats, particularly if he continues receiving close to 30 minutes per contest.