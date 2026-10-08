Burries registered 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason win over the Thunder.

Burries played a pivotal role in Milwaukee's fourth-quarter comeback with several clutch plays in the second half. As good as he looked in this preseason win, however, the rookie guard looks set to open the 2026-27 regular season in a bench role since Ryan Rollins and Tyler Herro are expected to start in the backcourt, and Kevin Porter should also be ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, Burries has shown encouraging scoring instincts through two preseason appearances, and if he translates that into the regular season, he should be a player worth keeping close tabs on in most formats outside of dynasty leagues.