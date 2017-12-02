Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Recalled from G-League
Wilson was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.
Wilson has struggled to find time or success at the NBA level this season. But, he flashed potential in the Herd's game Friday, posting 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
