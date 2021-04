Teague posted five points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

The veteran saw 16 minutes of action off the bench and didn't make much of an impact, though it didn't matter with the game essentially out of reach by the end of the third quarter. Teague flashed with a 19-point, six-assist showing in a spot-start against Charlotte last week, and while he could be worth a DFS flyer on certain nights, for the most part he's not fantasy-relevant.