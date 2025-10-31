Porter (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

It'll be a fifth straight game on the shelf for Porter, who continues to be hampered by a sprained ankle. His next chance to return comes Monday in Indiana. Ryan Rollins has been on a tear and is perhaps running away with the top spot at point guard in Porter's stead, with the former averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game across his last four appearances.