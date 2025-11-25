Head coach Doc Rivers said Monday that Porter (knee), who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, is "getting close" to a return, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter underwent surgery on his right meniscus in early November and hasn't played since Opening Night after spraining his left ankle. While Rivers' comment bodes well for the 25-year-old point guard's return in the near future, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks until the Bucks provide another update. With Ryan Rollins thriving in a starting role, Porter could come off the bench once he's cleared to return to game action.