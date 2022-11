Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.